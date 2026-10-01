Lara Trump complains about family scrutiny while defending controversial champagne clip

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, the president’s second son, has complained about the constant scrutiny the family faces while trying to calm criticism of a controversial AI-generated video showing champagne and celebrations among the Trump inner circle.

According to a Daily Beast report, she delivered a “mind-boggling defense” of the “champagne-spraying White House party video” posted by Trump insider Dan Scavino. The clip drew criticism even from figures within the MAGA movement.

In an interview on Tuesday with Harry Cole, host of “Harry Cole Saves the West,” she brushed aside concerns about Americans squeezed by rising prices. She argued that the rules “have never really applied to this president.”

Cole described the video to viewers as “spraying champagne around the White House, running around, jumping in swimming pools with President Xi.” He then put the cost-of-living figures to his guest, saying, “The price of coffee is up 18 percent in two years, the price of ground beef’s up 17 percent,” and asked whether there was “a bit of a disconnect” between the White House and US citizens.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lara Trump dismissed the criticism as an overreaction. “This is a fun thing. This is kind of tongue in cheek,” she said, adding that anyone who was offended, “… probably needs to go on and have a little bit of fun because I think they’re a little bit stiff.”

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Cole pressed the point, noting that the president is “demolishing the East Wing,” “building the ballroom” and “building the helipad,” while many Americans are struggling financially.

“Of course he gets it,” Lara Trump responded, insisting that Trump takes “the job very seriously.”

She then turned to the pressure the family faces. “Everyone knows, it has not been, you know, a cakewalk for any of us,” she said.

The Daily Beast noted that criticism of the video also came from the right. Conservative pundit Meghan McCain said: “One of my friends couldn’t afford air conditioner this summer.”

The exchange highlights a widening gap between the White House’s public image and the economic concerns of ordinary voters. Grocery staples such as coffee and beef have become flashpoints in debates over affordability, and the video has given critics a fresh example of what they see as tone-deaf messaging from the president’s circle.