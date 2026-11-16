Britney Spears is reportedly preparing to launch her own jewellery brand, B. Tiny, in the coming months, with sources claiming the singer is closely involved in its development and creative direction.

The 44-year-old previously teased the project on social media, first mentioning the idea in 2003 before formally announcing her plans in an Instagram post in 2024.

“My first jewelry line coming soon!!! Delicate, extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! … B Tiny coming soon !!!” she wrote at the time.

According to People, Spears has recently launched a website for her merchandise and remains “very involved” in the project. An insider said that every item requires her approval, adding, “Nothing is being made that she hasn’t approved.”

The source also described the collection as reflective of Spears’ personal style, saying, “The brand is reflective of her style, which is girly and very Etsy-style but on a vast scale.”

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(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The jewellery line is reportedly expected to feature colourful, festival-inspired pieces, including shades of teal and pink.

Another source said Spears has personally led the design process and wants the collection to be recognised as a dedicated jewellery brand rather than merchandise.

“They’re like if her Instagram captions turned into pieces of jewelry that you could wear to a Lana Del Rey concert or a rave or a date night or a night with your girls,” the source explained.

The collection is expected to appeal to both millennial customers and younger shoppers interested in Y2K-inspired fashion.

Although Spears has previously achieved commercial success with her fragrance collections, B. Tiny would mark another personal business venture for the singer.

Spears has not publicly confirmed a release date for the jewellery collection.