A Mississippi woman is jailed after her newborn son died at 2 days old from “blunt force trauma” she allegedly inflicted within his first hour of life.

Jantelle Sharon Jordan, 25, stands accused of capital murder in the death of baby Jaiden Shane Jordan-Burkes.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies and paramedics responded on Oct. 18 to a call about a mother giving birth at a home in Polkville, a small community about 35 miles east of Jackson.

When they arrived, they learned that Jordan had given birth about an hour earlier inside the home. The newborn was rushed to the hospital, where he began “experiencing medical complications that initially had an unknown cause,” cops said.

Investigators quickly determined the baby sustained injuries after birth. Two days later, the baby died.

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An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the sheriff’s office. The manner of death was homicide. Cops did not describe how or why Jordan inflicted the injuries on her son.

Detectives interviewed Jordan on Friday, Oct. 24, but deputies did not release details about her statement. Following that interview, cops arrested Jordan and took her to the Smith County Jail, where she remains.

Detectives are still investigating and will forward their findings to the state attorney’s office for prosecution.

“This is a horrific case for everyone involved in working on this investigation. These are the types of cases that are difficult for anyone to comprehend, especially when they involve the loss of an innocent child,” Sheriff Joel Houston said in a statement.

The baby was identified in an online obituary.

“Jaiden was born on Oct. 18, 2026, in Smith County, Mississippi, and although his time here was short, he made a lasting impact on the family that loved him so dearly,” the obituary reads. “He would have loved racing and riding four-wheelers with his father and grandfather.”