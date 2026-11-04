Kayleigh McEnany blasts GOP over socialism message after midterm losses

Kayleigh McEnany, a former press secretary in Donald Trump’s first administration, has sharply criticised Republicans for failing to make the case against socialism in the midterm elections.

McEnany delivered the rebuke on Fox News on Tuesday night while discussing the results. According to the report, Democrats went on to win control of both the House and the Senate. They flipped Senate seats in states including Kansas, North Carolina and Texas, and took governorships in Texas, Georgia and Ohio.

Reflecting on the outcome, McEnany did not hold back in assessing her own party’s performance. “I’ll give you this: Republicans failed to make the case against socialism,” McEnany said. “Republicans failed tonight. That’s clear.”

The Fox News host, who served as White House press secretary during Trump’s first term, said the party’s candidates had not done enough to challenge Democrats on the issue. She argued that this was a central weakness in the Republican campaign this cycle.

McEnany also looked ahead to the next presidential race, saying that potential 2028 Republican contenders will need to deliver a far stronger message on the subject. She named Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among those who will have to improve on what voters heard this year.

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She suggested that the ability to argue against socialism should be a basic requirement for anyone hoping to lead the party. “If you can’t make it on a Republican debate stage, you should be nowhere near the stage,” McEnany said.

Her remarks carry weight given her position as a prominent conservative voice on Fox News and her past role in the Trump White House. They also reflect a wider debate inside the party about messaging and strategy after a night that did not go the way Republicans had hoped.

The comments came while the count was still underway in several important contests. Votes were still being tallied in key Senate races, including those in Michigan and Maine, meaning the final shape of the new Congress had yet to be fully settled when McEnany spoke.

With the results still developing, Republican leaders are likely to face questions in the days ahead about what went wrong and how the party should respond. McEnany’s blunt assessment suggests that the argument over the party’s message, and who is best placed to carry it into 2028, is only just beginning.