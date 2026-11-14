Meghan Markle ‘painted as villain’ in Thomas Markle row, as Prince Harry feels ‘absolutely disgusted’

Prince Harry is reportedly dismayed after his wife, Meghan Markle, has been cast as the “villain” in the controversy surrounding her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained in the headlines since child abuse allegations involving the paternal grandfather of Archie and Lilibet came to light. Meghan condemned her father’s alleged actions and said this was the reason she kept her children away from him.

However, her critics and several high-profile commentators, including Piers Morgan and Dan Wootton, have questioned why the Duchess stayed quiet for years if she was already aware of the situation.

Speaking to Closer, an insider claimed the couple are deeply upset by the response.

“These horrific allegations have finally come to light, and instead of showing a shred of humanity, the ghouls have found a way to turn this into another twisted attack on Meghan.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Photo by Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images; Good Morning Britain/ITV

“They’re questioning why she stayed silent, coming up with all sorts of wild conspiracy theories. Meghan and Harry are absolutely disgusted by it.”

According to the report, the Sussexes are shocked by the public reaction. They believe those who spent years criticising Meghan for not maintaining a relationship with her ailing father have chosen to target her again rather than admit they were wrong.

The source said the situation has become even more painful because of who is behind some of the criticism.

‘But now the allegations are out in the open, and it’s clear why she did that; instead of admitting their mistake, the trolls are doubling down on Meghan being the villain. And these aren’t just anonymous people online; there are people with huge platforms. It’s very damaging,” the source said.

The report added that Harry and Meghan feel that no matter what the Duchess does, people always find a way to “attack” her.

The couple have faced intense public scrutiny since stepping back from royal duties, with Meghan’s relationship with her father a recurring topic. Thomas Markle was not present at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, and the family rift has played out publicly for years.

Harry, who has long spoken about protecting his wife and children from press intrusion, is said to be especially troubled by the damage the latest wave of criticism could cause. Sources close to the couple suggest they feel their reasons for distancing the children from Thomas Markle are now being unfairly questioned rather than understood.

It remains to be seen whether the Sussexes will respond publicly to the criticism. For now, the insider claims, the couple are focused on their family and hope the narrative will shift as more details emerge.