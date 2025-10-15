California Grower Wins Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off with 2,346-Pound Giant

A California pumpkin just made history at the 2025 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, where a Santa Rosa grower took home top honors with a massive 2,346-pound gourd.

Brandon Dawson, who came in second last year with a 2,465-pound pumpkin, finally got his moment in the spotlight. His enormous pumpkin earned him the title of champion and a hefty $21,114 prize — that’s $9 for every single pound of pumpkin.

Last year’s winner, Travis Gienger, was there too, but this time only as a fan. His own pumpkin split earlier in the season, ending his hopes of another win. Gienger, who set a world record in 2023 when his pumpkin weighed an unbelievable 2,749 pounds, cheered on Dawson and the other competitors from the sidelines.

“Bigger Than My Truck” The Massive Pumpkin That Just Won Half Moon Bay (hmbweighoff.com)

The weigh-off also includes a $30,000 bonus for anyone who breaks that world record. Dawson’s pumpkin didn’t quite reach that number, but the crowd still celebrated the huge achievement.

Half Moon Bay’s annual pumpkin weigh-off is a beloved California tradition that draws growers from across the country, each hoping their pumpkin will tip the scales higher than anyone else’s. For many of them, it’s more than a competition — it’s a year-round labor of love involving careful planting, constant watering, and plenty of late nights checking on their crops.

“My Biggest Yet” California Farmer Claims Pumpkin Glory at Half Moon Bay ( hmbweighoff.com)

For Dawson, that hard work clearly paid off. After coming so close in 2024, his victory this year was sweet. “It feels amazing,” he said after the win, surrounded by fellow growers and fans snapping photos of the giant pumpkin that now stands as the season’s champion.

While no world records were broken this year, the event had plenty of excitement and camaraderie. Gienger’s good sportsmanship and Dawson’s well-earned win were reminders of why the weigh-off has become such a fan favorite. The pumpkins may be enormous, but the community around them might be even bigger.