Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses GOP of Using Migrant Caravan Fears to Boost Midterm Turnout

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), once one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies, accused her own party on Sunday of stoking fear over a migrant caravan in order to save itself in the upcoming midterms.

Greene was responding to a post from right-wing activist Anthony Aguero, who shared video of a group of migrants walking through Mexico and claimed that “over 400 aliens predominantly from Honduras” had entered the country Thursday and were “ready to make their way to the US southern border.”

“Someone is incentivizing this movement, this is not organic,” Aguero wrote.

Greene wasn’t convinced the timing was a coincidence.

“We have not seen a caravan headed to the U.S. southern border in several years, why now?” she wrote on X. “Oh yeah, there is an election coming and the GOP needs to scare you into voting because nothing else is working.”

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Her post was shared by Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project who studies Latino voters.

Over 400 aliens predominantly from Honduras entered Mexico on Thursday, ready to make their way to the US southern border… Here’s footage of the caravan. Someone is incentivizing this movement, this is not organic. pic.twitter.com/SW8mCOCMRE — Anthony Aguero Live 🇺🇸 (@AnthonyAguero) September 26, 2026

This isn’t the first time Republicans have leaned on this tactic. In the weeks leading up to the 2018 midterms, Trump repeatedly warned of a caravan of Central American migrants heading north, calling it an “invasion” and deploying troops to the border. Republicans went on to lose the House that November.

Greene, who left Congress following a public split with Trump, has since become one of the GOP’s sharpest internal critics. Beyond her comments on immigration messaging, she has also broken with the president over the Epstein files, foreign wars and the rising cost of living.

Her latest post comes as the administration’s immigration messaging appears increasingly inconsistent. Over the weekend, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that ICE officers had been told to stop arresting immigrants without criminal records — an order the administration quickly labeled a “miscommunication” before reversing it.

Adding to the turbulence, some vulnerable Republicans, including Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), have begun publicly criticizing Trump’s immigration crackdown, signaling growing unease within the party ahead of the midterms.

Greene’s remarks reflect a broader rift that has emerged between her and the party she once fiercely defended. Once regarded as one of Trump’s most outspoken defenders in Congress, she has increasingly positioned herself as a critic willing to call out what she views as political manipulation, even when it comes from her own side.

As the midterms approach, the mixed signals from the administration and dissent from within GOP ranks suggest immigration — long a central issue for Trump’s base — may prove more politically complicated this cycle than in years past.