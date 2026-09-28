Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Unofficial “Gatekeeper” in Greece Sparks Corruption Concerns

One of President Donald Trump’s foreign ambassadors has drawn scrutiny over her close relationship with a little-known associate during her posting in Greece, prompting alarm from critics of the administration.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump’s ambassador to Greece, has been frequently spotted alongside Christos Marafatsos, a 39-year-old lobbyist who, according to some officials, has effectively posed as Guilfoyle’s chief of staff during meetings with government officials.

“These days, the Maryland-raised Marafatsos is frequently seen at Guilfoyle’s side, acting as her unofficial gatekeeper and joining her for meetings at her ambassadorial residence and with government officials in countries around the region — a highly unusual move for a private citizen,” the report reads in part.

Robin Brooks, a former foreign service official with more than two decades of experience, described Marafatsos’ behavior to the WSJ as “absolutely problematic” because it calls into question whether the meeting is advancing American interests or advancing some sort of private interest.”

The relationship between Guilfoyle and Marafatsos set off a wave of criticism from political analysts and commentators on Sunday, many of whom took to social media to express concern over the arrangement.

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“Sketchy,” Molly Jong-Fast, a political commentator and MS NOW host, posted on X.

“They [are] inventing weird new kinds of corruption,” journalist Matthew Yglesias posted on X.

“Unprecedented corruption,” Brendan Nyman, a political scientist at Dartmouth, posted on X.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and longtime Trump ally, was tapped to serve as ambassador to Greece after previously being nominated for the post of ambassador to Panama. She has held the Greece position since 2025.

Marafatsos, meanwhile, has no official diplomatic role or government title, which is part of what has fueled scrutiny over his constant presence at high-level meetings alongside Guilfoyle. Critics argue that his unofficial involvement raises questions about transparency and accountability in matters of U.S. foreign policy, particularly if private interests are being represented without public disclosure.

They inventing weird new kinds of corruption https://t.co/xHLyI68rRC — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 27, 2026

Neither Guilfoyle nor Marafatsos has publicly addressed the nature of their working relationship or responded in detail to the specific allegations raised in the Wall Street Journal report.

The controversy adds to a string of unconventional appointments and arrangements that have drawn attention during Trump’s foreign policy operations, with critics repeatedly questioning the vetting and oversight of individuals granted informal access to diplomatic proceedings.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any formal investigation or review has been launched into the nature of Marafatsos’ involvement in Guilfoyle’s ambassadorial duties, or whether the State Department plans to address the concerns raised by former officials and outside observers.