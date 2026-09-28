Tabloid Claims Meghan Markle Is Strategically Staying Out of Spotlight Amid Comparisons to Kate

Meghan Markle has been quietly settling back into life in the UK, and according to a new tabloid report from Woman’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex has a clear idea of what she wants “Britain 2.0” to look like for the Sussexes — though the outlet’s claims rely entirely on an unnamed source.

Prince Harry has said the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are doing “great” in school. Meghan, meanwhile, has reportedly found a lavish club to spend her time at. Despite being seen out and about, she has not officially reemerged in the public eye.

The report claims, without independent confirmation, that Meghan has something major planned that somehow relates to her sister-in-law, Princess Catherine. The Princess of Wales resumed her royal duties after the summer break around the same time Meghan and Harry returned to the UK, and the outlet’s unnamed source claims Meghan is following a new PR strategy.

“Meghan was advised a while ago to be less accessible because it creates more interest, so that’s the strategy she’s leaning into,” the source claimed to Woman’s Day.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

“She is deliberately biding her time and staying out of sight intentionally, but she’s also got plenty of things keeping her busy,” the insider added.

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The source further claimed the Duchess is aware she will always be compared to Kate, and that she “wants to prove she can make just as much of an impact, if not more.”

According to the outlet, Princess Kate cannot escape comparisons that would follow if her own engagements took place around the same time as any Meghan appearances.

The unnamed source claimed that once “enough anticipation” is built up, Meghan will start stepping out more publicly — a strategy meant to ensure “people will be excited to see her, rather than having her everywhere right away and the public getting sick of her.”

For now, the report claims, Meghan remains focused on settling her children into their new routine, with any larger public strategy still in its early stages, according to the unverified account.