Nicole Scherzinger reveals painful burn suffered hour before concert

Nicole Scherzinger pushed through a painful setback just before taking the stage in Germany over the weekend, sharing an Instagram Story on Sunday that showed a nasty burn on her leg after boiling water spilled on her roughly an hour before her set.

The injury left visible blistering and dark, painful-looking marks.

“Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set — But the show must go on,” Scherzinger wrote, adding, “Thanks Düsseldorf for keeping me going. See you soon Amsterdam.”

The 48-year-old performed with the Pussycat Dolls Saturday night at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf as part of the group’s PCD Forever tour, with the group set to play Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome nexts, Variety reported.

Despite the injury, Scherzinger has otherwise been in high spirits throughout the European leg of the tour. She shared a video Saturday of herself dancing through the streets of Paris with fiancé Thom Evans, the former Scottish rugby player she’s been engaged to since June 2023, captioning the clip, “Dancing in the city of love with my love.”

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She also reflected last week on a milestone stop in Warsaw, Poland, noting a personal connection to the destination. “My first time in Poland!! I come from Polish ancestry, so being here feels like coming home to a piece of my roots.”

The European dates follow a rockier stretch for the tour earlier this year. In May, the Pussycat Dolls canceled the majority of their North American tour dates, citing disappointing ticket sales.

Nicole Scherzinger shares photo of burns on her leg. (Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram)

The current touring lineup includes only three original members: Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts.

“When we announced the PCD Forever Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world,” the group said in a statement at the time. “After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North American dates.”

A source close to the tour was blunter about the reception, telling Page Six at the time, “No one f—king cares about Pussycat Dolls. It was inevitable that tour would get canceled,” while another insider familiar with ticket sales described the group as a “low-ticket audience brand” requiring lower price points to fill arenas.

Scherzinger rose to fame in the early 2000s as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls before pursuing a successful solo career and later serving as a judge on “The Masked Singer.” She has also found success on Broadway and the West End, most notably starring as Norma Desmond in a revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” a role that earned her a Tony Award in 2024.

Despite the North American setbacks, the European leg of the PCD Forever tour appears to be pushing forward, with Scherzinger continuing to perform through injury and keeping fans updated on the group’s journey across the continent.