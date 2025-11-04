Diddy Wins Appeal Acceleration in Federal Court Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal fight will move forward sooner than expected after U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson approved his request to expedite the appeal process. The ruling, issued Monday, comes less than a week after Combs’s attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed a motion asking the court to fast-track proceedings—a move that prosecutors did not oppose.

Judge Robinson detailed the new timeline in her order, setting clear deadlines for each stage of the appeal. “Appellant moves to expedite the appeal on the following schedule: Appellant’s opening brief and appendix due by December 23, 2025; the Government’s brief due by February 20, 2026 the judge wrote.

Appellant’s reply brief due by March 13, 2026, and oral argument in April of 2026.” She confirmed the motion had been granted, adding, “It is hereby ordered that the motion is granted. Briefing shall proceed on the proposed schedule, and argument shall be held as early as April of 2026, subject to the approval of the Presiding Judge.”

“Diddy” Combs will have his appeal fast-tracked after U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson (Credit: Getty Images)

The expedited schedule gives Combs a faster path to challenge his conviction. The music mogul is currently serving a four-year and two-month federal prison sentence after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His time already spent in custody was credited toward his total sentence, setting his release date for May 8, 2028.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who sentenced Combs in October, also imposed a $500,000 fine and ordered five years of supervised release once he leaves prison. During sentencing, Subramanian addressed the former Bad Boy Records founder directly, saying, “You had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught.

You paid for and organized these acts. You were no John. You were responsible for that, even if your currency was sexual desires and not money.” While the jury found Combs guilty of the prostitution charges, he was acquitted of more severe allegations, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, following a high-profile trial in New York this past July.

Diddy’s Request to Expedite His Appeal Granted by a Judge (Credit: Getty Images)

Throughout the case, Combs has consistently denied the accusations against him. Before sentencing, he expressed remorse in court, saying he was sorry “for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused.” With the appeal now fast-tracked, Combs’ legal team will focus on overturning his conviction or reducing his sentence, marking the next chapter in a case that has drawn national attention to one of the music industry’s most controversial figures.