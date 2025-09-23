“Secret Police Tactics” Newsom Justifies Law as McEnany Says ICE Agents Are “The Most Traumatized”

Fox News host and former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stirred backlash on Monday after a dramatic claim about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Speaking on “The Five,” McEnany insisted that ICE agents are now “the most traumatized federal worker.” She made the comment while reacting to a new California law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that bans local and federal law enforcement officers from wearing face masks while on duty.

Newsom said the measure is meant to protect citizens from what he described as “secret police” tactics during Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

McEnany framed the law as part of what she sees as a growing hostility toward ICE agents, painting them as victims of an unfair system. Her words, though, didn’t sit well with many people online. Critics quickly jumped in, mocking the idea and flipping her phrasing. Instead of the “most traumatized,” they argued ICE agents have long been among “the most traumatizing” federal workers.

The reaction was swift and harsh. On social media, users ridiculed McEnany’s take, saying it ignored the experiences of immigrants and families affected by deportations and detention. To them, the suggestion that ICE agents are suffering more than others in the government rang hollow.

The pushback fits into a larger national debate over Trump’s immigration crackdown and how far federal officers can go in enforcing his agenda. Newsom has repeatedly clashed with the administration, arguing that unchecked tactics not only erode trust in communities but also put vulnerable populations at risk. His new law takes direct aim at what he sees as abusive enforcement practices.

For McEnany, though, the issue was framed through the lens of the agents. By describing them as the most traumatized, she attempted to highlight the toll she claims enforcement has taken on them personally. But for her critics, that framing was tone-deaf, overlooking the far greater trauma many immigrants say they’ve endured at the hands of ICE.

The clash over her remarks underscores how polarized the immigration issue remains. For Trump allies, federal agents are under siege and deserve more protection and respect. For opponents, the very actions of those agencies are a source of trauma for immigrant communities across the country.

McEnany’s comment became another flashpoint in that ongoing fight, one amplified by her high-profile platform on Fox News. And if the online reaction is any indication, her attempt to recast ICE agents as the biggest victims in the immigration debate is not winning over many outside Trump’s base.

Kayleigh: ICE agents are the most traumatized federal workers pic.twitter.com/UpYfSfmllu — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2025

Kayleigh correction: ICE agents are the most traumatizing federal workers. Especially to children. — Chris Porter (💙-check) (@ChrisPorter22) September 23, 2025

