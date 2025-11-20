Fox News Poll Shows Trump Approval Hits Lowest Level Since Early Presidency

A new Fox News poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped to its lowest point since October 2017, marking a sharp decline in public support. The survey also found his approval on the economy has fallen to 38 percent, matching the previous low recorded in April and marking the weakest rating on that issue across both of his terms.

The poll surveyed 1,005 registered voters between November 14 and 17. Overall, just 41 percent said they approve of Trump’s performance as president, a five-point drop from the network’s last poll in September. Most respondents disapproved of how he is handling major issues, showing a broad erosion of confidence heading into the final stretch of the year.

Trump received positive marks on only one topic included in the questionnaire. While 53 percent approved of his approach to border security, he still received a 53 percent disapproval rating on immigration overall. Voters expressed dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy, foreign policy, national security, and energy issues, leaving him underwater in five of the six categories.

Fox News

The economic numbers in particular were bleak for the White House. Forty-six percent of voters said Trump’s economic policies have personally hurt them, while only 15 percent said they have been helped. Another 39 percent said the policies had no effect. The findings suggest that many Americans are feeling financial pressure despite the administration’s efforts to highlight areas of economic growth.

Concerns about rising prices dominated the poll. More than three-quarters of voters said the cost of groceries and utilities has gone up over the past year, with 85 percent reporting higher grocery bills and 78 percent reporting higher utility costs. Sixty percent said grocery prices have risen “a lot,” reflecting continued frustration over inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

When voters were asked who bears more responsibility for current economic conditions, 62 percent pointed to Trump, while 32 percent blamed former President Joe Biden. The numbers show a shift in public opinion as more voters attribute today’s financial strain to the current administration rather than the lingering effects of earlier policies.

The poll paints a challenging picture for the president as he navigates slipping support and growing discontent over economic hardships. With approval ratings dipping to levels not seen since his first year in office, the findings highlight the uphill battle he faces in restoring voter confidence across key issues.