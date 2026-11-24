An Ohio woman who broke into her ex-husband’s house in the middle of the night and opened fire has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

Amanda Heller, 31, received a sentence of 14 to 17½ years in state prison on Thursday. She had pleaded guilty in October to felonious assault and burglary stemming from the incident at the home of her former husband.

According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime and filed in Bryan Municipal Court in Williams County, Heller entered the unnamed victim’s residence on April 26 while he was asleep. The complaint states she threatened to kill him and “fired two rounds of a handgun while in the home.”

The ex-husband was the only person inside the house at the time of the incident. He was in bed when Heller arrived, according to the complaint, and he was not hurt in the shooting. Authorities did not release specific details about the confrontation between the two.

Heller was taken into custody on May 21. She was first charged with felonious assault in municipal court. Her case was later bound over to the Williams County Court of Common Pleas, where a grand jury indicted her on a series of more serious counts. Those included attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, domestic violence and improperly discharging a weapon at or into a habitation or school.

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Following her arrest, Heller was ordered to have no contact with her ex-husband.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, the charges against her were reduced to felonious assault and burglary. She entered her guilty plea in October, and the sentence was handed down this week.

The 14-to-17½-year term is an indefinite sentence, meaning the actual time Heller serves will fall within that range depending on factors determined by the state corrections system.

The case highlights the dangers of domestic disputes involving firearms, particularly when a former partner enters a home uninvited. Fortunately, in this instance, the victim escaped without physical injury despite being alone and asleep when the intruder arrived.

Authorities have not said what led Heller to go to her ex-husband’s home that night or what, if anything, was said between the two beyond the threat described in the complaint.