Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21, with the singer becoming emotional as the couple exchanged vows.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed the 33-year-old singer wiping away tears with a tissue while standing at the altar beside Morando, 28. A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus was excited but “a little nervous” before the ceremony.

“During the vows, she kept smiling through her tears,” the source said. “She was trying to hold it together, but she was just so happy to be marrying Maxx.”

The wedding took place at a private residence, reportedly an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra. Cyrus wore a long-sleeved white gown with flowers in her hair, while Morando chose a black suit with a matching white flower.

Among the guests was Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who attended with his fiancée, actress Elizabeth Hurley. Hurley’s son, Damian, was also present, alongside Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, her stepfather Dominic Purcell and her sister Noah Cyrus.

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(Photo by BACKGRID)

The country singer’s attendance marked a public moment in his relationship with Miley after a period of family tension following his 2022 separation from Tish. Miley previously said in May 2025 that time had helped repair their relationship.

“I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, a friend and frequent collaborator of Miley, officiated the ceremony.

The couple reportedly held a rehearsal dinner for around 20 guests before the wedding, with a three-course meal that included filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli.

Cyrus and Morando began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date. They announced their engagement in December 2025, following four years together.