Joe Rogan breaks with Trump over Renee Good killing, compares ICE with Hitler’s Gestapo

Joe Rogan is facing fresh attention after delivering pointed criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement approach, comparing the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to “the Gestapo” during a recent episode of his podcast.

Speaking with Sen. Rand Paul on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the influential podcaster said he understood why many Americans want law enforcement to arrest criminals. At the same time, he voiced concern about reports suggesting ICE agents are overstepping legal and ethical boundaries.

“I can also see the point of view of the people that say, ‘Yeah, but you don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around snatching people up, many of whom turn out to actually be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them,’” Rogan said. He continued, “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”

Rogan’s comments come amid growing public scrutiny of ICE operations nationwide. Videos circulating on social media show agents using aggressive tactics during arrests in public places and at immigration hearings. These images have fueled fear and anger in many communities, especially among immigrant families and advocacy groups.

Concerns have intensified following reports that some US citizens and legal residents have been mistakenly detained. Allegations of mistreatment inside detention facilities have further eroded public trust. In response, protests have grown in cities where ICE operations are most visible, with demonstrators calling for greater accountability and transparency.

The criticism marks a notable shift in tone for Rogan, who endorsed Trump during the 2024 election campaign after hosting the president for a widely viewed three-hour interview on his podcast. While Rogan has often positioned himself as politically independent, his platform has played a significant role in shaping public debate, making his comments on immigration enforcement especially influential.

Rogan also spoke emotionally about the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Good Nicole by ICE agents. He said it was “very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face.” Reflecting on footage of the incident, he added, “It just looked horrific to me. mean, when people are saying it’s justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was kind of turning the car away.”

The case has drawn international attention. On Tuesday, the United Nations called for a swift and independent investigation into the killing. The UN human rights office expressed serious concern over the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot in her car by an ICE agent last week. Spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva, “Under international human rights law, the intentional use of lethal force is only permissible as a measure of last resort against an individual representing an imminent threat to life.”

As public pressure mounts, Rogan’s remarks have added momentum to an already heated national conversation about immigration enforcement, civil liberties, and the limits of state power.

