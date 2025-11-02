Jennifer Lawrence Shares Why She’s Stopped Speaking Out on Politics After Criticizing Trump

Jennifer Lawrence is known for being outspoken, especially when it comes to politics. But lately, the Oscar-winning actress has chosen to stay silent and she says there’s a clear reason for it.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 35-year-old actress explained why she’s stepped back from publicly sharing her political views. When asked to comment on current politics, Lawrence declined, admitting she’s unsure if speaking up even makes a difference anymore.

“I don’t really know if I should. The first Trump administration was so wild and just, how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off,” she said. “But as we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever in who people vote for.”

Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She Doesn’t Publicly Talk Politics Anymore After Being Outspoken Against Trump (Getty Images)

Lawrence went on to say that continuing to voice her opinions felt counterproductive. “So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. We are so divided,” she added.

Her comments mark a noticeable shift from her earlier stance. During Donald Trump’s presidency, Lawrence was vocal in her criticism. After his election win in 2016, she penned an open letter urging people not to lose hope. She also spoke out against the 2017 travel ban, calling it discriminatory and un-American.

Now, with years of political chaos behind her, Lawrence seems to be taking a more measured approach. Her remarks reflect a growing sentiment among some public figures who believe that celebrity activism often does little to influence voters and can even deepen polarization.

“Celebrities Do Not Make a Difference”: Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She’s Staying Quiet on Politics (Getty Images)

While Lawrence remains passionate about social issues, she’s choosing to focus her energy elsewhere — particularly on her career and family. The actress, who has a young son with husband Cooke Maroney, has been keeping a relatively low profile outside of her film work.

Her decision to step back from political commentary may disappoint some fans who saw her as a voice of advocacy in Hollywood. But for Lawrence, the move seems rooted in a desire for balance and reflection rather than apathy. As she put it, the goal now isn’t to make noise — it’s to avoid adding to the divide.