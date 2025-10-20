Donald Trump Mocks ‘No Kings’ Protesters With Videos

Here’s the rundown: Over the weekend, thousands of people across the U.S. took to the streets for the No Kings demonstrations—rallies billed as a stand against authoritarianism and in defense of democratic norms.

In response, Donald Trump posted two highly stylized, AI-generated videos on his social platform, which didn’t exactly meet the moment in a quiet way.

In the first clip he dons a royal crown and holds a sword over kneeling figures. The second shows him piloting a jet marked “King Trump,” flying over a crowd and releasing a brown liquid that splashes onto protestors. Both videos are provocative on their face—one grimly regal, the other verging on absurd. He posted them on Truth Social.

When asked about the protests by email, the White House spokesperson responded with “Cry more libs!” and earlier told reporters: “Who cares?”

Trump himself dismissed the movement earlier, saying: “I think it’s a joke” on board Air Force One.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

These demonstrations weren’t minor. Over 2,600 rallies were held concurrently in the U.S. and abroad—in Germany, Portugal, Sweden, the UK, the Czech Republic—under the “No Kings” banner.

Organizers described it as a choice between “democracy versus dictatorship.”

For example, in Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson rallied the crowd: asking residents if they were ready to “defend this democracy,” “fight fascism” and “destroy authoritarianism.” Then he led a chant of “No Kings.”

Representative Jamie Raskin posted on X: “What an honor to speak at the No Kings protest … where America was launched and Thomas Jefferson denounced King George’s ‘long train of abuses’ approaching ‘absolute tyranny.’ I’m seeing a lot of joy and strength in Philly.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote simply: “No Kings. Minneapolis is united for our neighbours, united for our democracy.”

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first wave of “No Kings” protests. Back in June, the same organizers coordinated roughly 1,800 protests across the U.S. on a single day.

For his part, Trump’s use of AI-generated media as a response to political protest is raising eyebrows. The jet video in particular uses the classic “Danger Zone” soundtrack (yes, the one from Top Gun) and shows him in fighter-pilot gear dropping sludge from the jet labeled “King Trump.”

Some interpret it as dark comedy, others as chilling.

Moving forward, the question is whether Trump will escalate. He has indicated that he might invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to federalize the National Guard and shut down future demonstrations. The protests themselves reflect growing frustration and division in America.

What’s clear: this moment has national-scale consequences. A grassroots protest movement is forcing national conversation around power, monarchy metaphors, AI driven politics and the boundaries of dissent. Meanwhile the man at the center isn’t playing quiet. It’s a public spectacle blending spectacle, satire and seriousness.

If you like, I can dig into how fringe groups, costumed protesters (yes, there were frog suits) or international versions of the protests played out.

What an honor to speak at the No Kings protest in beautiful Philadelphia, where America was launched and Thomas Jefferson denounced King George’s “long train of abuses” approaching “absolute tyranny.” I’m seeing a lot of joy and strength in Philly. pic.twitter.com/mYcmE5OuDm — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) October 18, 2025