Britney Spears enjoys boat trip with sons Jayden and Sean Preston after DUI arrest

Britney Spears gave fans a glimpse of a happier chapter recently, spending a sun-soaked day on the water with her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, and documenting the outing on Instagram.

Spears shared a series of photos and videos from the yacht trip, with the trio visibly in good spirits throughout. In one standout photo, Sean Preston had his arm wrapped around his mother as she posed in a pink top, white shorts, sunglasses, and a bull necklace.

The image was captioned with a string of emojis two red roses, a sword, and a golf flag. A short video showed Spears dancing between her two sons, with Rihanna’s track “Never Ending” setting the mood. The brothers kept it coordinated in matching white t-shirts, shorts, and sneakers.

Spears captioned the clip with the words “…It’s all about that look,” followed by two red roses and a knife emoji. The fun didn’t stop there. Spears posted more footage of herself dancing to Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin’s hit “I Like It,” this time in a two-piece swimsuit.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The video wrapped up with both Sean Preston and Jayden putting their arms around their mother — a warm, candid moment between the three. In one of her posts, Spears reflected on the day with an emotional note, writing, “I’m flying, I’m flying, Jack – I better stay present whenever I can,” expressing how much she cherished the time with her sons.

Britney Spears has resurfaced with her sons, out for a day on the boat. That white garbage can is bugging me.



Its been suggested that the Brit we see now is either Ai or someone pretending to be her. pic.twitter.com/A1X0XnwgPP — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 30, 2026

The outing carries added weight given the circumstances surrounding it. Just weeks earlier, on March 4, Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Ventura, California. Against that backdrop, the yacht trip stands out as a rare and openly shared positive moment, one that saw the pop star reconnecting with her sons and, at least for a day, simply enjoying life on the open water.

READ NEXT