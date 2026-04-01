Womenz Mag

Britney Spears enjoys boat trip with sons Jayden and Sean Preston after DUI arrest

by Alex Williams
Britney Spears Dances and Smiles with Sons
Britney Spears shares rare family moment with sons on yacht (Photo by Britney Spears/instagram)

Britney Spears gave fans a glimpse of a happier chapter recently, spending a sun-soaked day on the water with her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, and documenting the outing on Instagram.

Spears shared a series of photos and videos from the yacht trip, with the trio visibly in good spirits throughout. In one standout photo, Sean Preston had his arm wrapped around his mother as she posed in a pink top, white shorts, sunglasses, and a bull necklace.

The image was captioned with a string of emojis two red roses, a sword, and a golf flag. A short video showed Spears dancing between her two sons, with Rihanna’s track “Never Ending” setting the mood. The brothers kept it coordinated in matching white t-shirts, shorts, and sneakers.

Spears captioned the clip with the words “…It’s all about that look,” followed by two red roses and a knife emoji. The fun didn’t stop there. Spears posted more footage of herself dancing to Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin’s hit “I Like It,” this time in a two-piece swimsuit.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox

The video wrapped up with both Sean Preston and Jayden putting their arms around their mother — a warm, candid moment between the three. In one of her posts, Spears reflected on the day with an emotional note, writing, “I’m flying, I’m flying, Jack – I better stay present whenever I can,” expressing how much she cherished the time with her sons.

The outing carries added weight given the circumstances surrounding it. Just weeks earlier, on March 4, Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Ventura, California. Against that backdrop, the yacht trip stands out as a rare and openly shared positive moment, one that saw the pop star reconnecting with her sons and, at least for a day, simply enjoying life on the open water.

@popcircusicon

Britney Spears is back!!! | #britneyspears #fyp #finnalyback #princessofpop #iconic | She is doing well and spending time with family and friends!

♬ original sound – ʙʀɪᴛɴᴇʏɪᴄᴏɴ

READ NEXT

Related posts

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Shocking 5 Failed IVF Cycles Before Celebrating Natural Pregnancy with Travis Barker

Alex Williams

“I’m Just Really Emotional About It” Kris Jenner Tearfully Reveals Ovary Removal After Doctors Discover ‘A Cyst and a Tumor’

Gabriella Cox

Wendy Williams Seen ‘Sharp, Upbeat and Aware’ in New Jersey After Year-Long Hiatus

Gabriella Cox