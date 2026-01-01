Joe Rogan blasts Trump’s Rob Reiner remarks as ‘not funny’ and ‘so disappointing’

Joe Rogan sharply criticized Donald Trump after the president posted a controversial message attacking filmmaker Rob Reiner following Reiner’s death earlier this month.

Trump sparked outrage with a rant on Truth Social after news broke that Reiner and his wife had been found dead. In the post, Trump claimed Reiner’s death was “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Rogan addressed the remarks during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured comedian Shane Gillis as a guest. Rogan did not hold back, saying someone should have taken Trump’s “fucking phone” away from him before the post went live.

“The Rob Reiner thing is not funny,” Rogan said. “When you see it with no empathy, that’s when it’s hard to like. Listen, there’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people who were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot. It’s the same kind of thing.”

Rogan went on to compare Trump’s comments to how they might have been received if they had come from another president. “Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died in this way. That this person was a deranged person who hated Obama,” he said. “It just shows you how crazy it is, the way Trump thinks and talks. It’s just like, the guy got sliced up by his kid, you know? Anybody that doesn’t see that and go, ‘Fuck, man.’”

The podcaster added that he was “so disappointed” by Trump’s remarks, especially given the circumstances surrounding Reiner’s death. “It’s like, why? … If you say that privately, that’s one thing, which is also crazy, but it’s so disappointing,” Rogan said during the discussion.

Trump later doubled down on his comments, calling Reiner a “deranged person” during a press conference in the Oval Office and repeating his claim that the filmmaker suffered from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Rogan is not alone in condemning the president’s remarks. Republican lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie also spoke out against Trump’s statements.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

