Epstein survivor Jena-Lisa Jones says I Voted for him and Trump never cared about releasing the Truth

Epstein survivor Jena-Lisa Jones says President Donald Trump should apologize to survivors for turning their long-running push for transparency into what she views as a political talking point. In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Jones said she once believed Trump would help expose the full scope of Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

Instead, she now feels the issue has been used to score political points without delivering the accountability survivors have sought for years.

Jones said she voted for Trump because he repeatedly promised to make Epstein-related documents public. “The release of these files has been so important for me for so long that when he ran on that, I really had some hope,” she told Collins. Jones added that the renewed political fight over Epstein disclosures in Congress has left survivors feeling sidelined rather than supported.

Epstein survivor Jena-Lisa Jones

Her comments came as lawmakers from both parties push for wider access to records tied to the Epstein investigation. Recent calls in Congress have revived debates over which documents can be released without compromising ongoing legal matters or violating privacy laws.

Some Republicans have argued that the files could expose political adversaries, while several Democrats warn that survivors’ needs must remain central.

Jones said the back-and-forth has overshadowed the primary goal of transparency for those who lived through Epstein’s abuse. She urged political leaders to focus less on partisan gain and more on giving survivors clarity and closure. “President Trump owes all the Epstein survivors an apology for politicizing our fight,” she said.

Lawmakers involved in the debate say public messaging from elected officials can influence whether survivors feel heard or exploited. Jones emphasized that the issue should never hinge on which party stands to benefit. “It’s about truth,” she said, “and survivors deserve that.”