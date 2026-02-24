DOJ’s mishandling of Epstein Files exposes sensitive details about Trump accuser

The Justice Department’s mishandling of Epstein files has led to the exposure of the identity of a woman who had accused Trump of assault. This lack of transparency raises major concerns.

As a result of the disclosure of sensitive and potentially dangerous information on vulnerable victims, the handling of millions of files pertaining to Epstein has created criticism inside the Justice Department. The name of a woman who had previously accused President Donald Trump of sexually abusing her when she was a youngster is one of the pieces of information that has been made transparent.

This information was published by Roger Sollenberger, an investigative journalist who discovered that the woman’s identity was included in at least one document. The specific document in question has been removed from circulation following its discovery.

Trump accuser’s identity reportedly revealed in chaotic release of Epstein files by DOJ. (Photo by Getty Images)

However, the matter doesn’t end there. According to Sollenberger’s findings, another identifying detail about this woman, marked as “PROTECT SOURCE” in the case files, has remained unredacted. This designation is unique to her in the entire database, implying that she was a protected witness. Given the nature of publicly accessible information, questions are now being raised about the safety and privacy of those involved in the Epstein investigation.

The woman’s name surfaced in an explosive FBI email from July, which included Trump as one of the prominent figures flagged in connection with the case. The email described “positive case hits” related to famous individuals, noting that one identified victim had claimed abuse by Trump.

However, the woman ultimately refused to cooperate in any criminal investigations, citing “fear of retaliation” as the reason. She had previously sued the Epstein estate in 2019, securing a financial settlement, but never publicly named Trump in her lawsuit.

Sensitive information about the Trump accuser reportedly leaked by the DOJ’s chaotic Epstein file release. (Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS)

Compounding the situation, Sollenberger revealed that prosecutors involved in the case had provided Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team with access to four FBI interviews with this accuser. Yet, only one of these interviews was made public, with the remaining three accompanied by notes that were withheld.

Despite assurances in court that these documents were not subject to protective orders from the Maxwell case, the DOJ chose not to release them. In response to growing scrutiny, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed questions about these withheld materials, stating, “There’s nothing I can do about that.”

The way the Justice Department released these files has sparked major concerns about its transparency and the impact on vulnerable victims. Exposing sensitive details, especially those about protected individuals, has only added to concerns about how the department is handling this high-profile case. These revelations continue to fuel the ongoing discussions about accountability for those tied to Jeffrey Epstein and his network.

New Video shows Ghislaine Maxwell’s cold response to Congress in Epstein deposition. (Photo Credit: GOP Oversight)

While Trump has consistently denied any allegations of sexual assault, calling them “fabricated lies” or politically motivated attacks, the newly revealed information about the accuser only deepens the controversy surrounding the case. The mishandling of these sensitive documents has left many wondering whether the Justice Department’s actions are putting the victims at further risk, both legally and personally.