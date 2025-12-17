Rob Reiner and Michele’s son Nick Reiner accused of killing parents hires high profile defence lawyer

This story has taken on a life of its own and it’s hard not to feel the grief, confusion and sheer disbelief as new names and details come out. Rob Reiner and Michele’s son Nick Reiner has reportedly hired a top lawyer to defend him after he was charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his parents.

Nick also faces a special allegation for allegedly using a knife in the incident that has stunned Hollywood and many outside of it. And if you thought the legal headlines were already huge, there’s more. Hollywood expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Nick Reiner, accused of fatally stabbing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, has called in superstar criminal defence attorney Alan Jackson.

What has got people talking even more than the involvement of a high profile defence lawyer are the claims around where the money is coming from. One insider told Shuter “Nick has never earned a living in his life. He’s always lived off his parents. And now, even in death, it looks like he’s still relying on their money.”

Rob and Michele Reiner’s son faces court after double homicide accusations. (Photo by Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

It’s a brutal observation and it’s being shared with such blunt language that you can almost hear the disbelief behind it. The expert went on saying “The pricey seven figure retainer for Jackson? Sources say it’s believed the Reiner family may be footing the bill.”

And if you think that’s just speculation, another source doubles down with even sharper words, claiming “He doesn’t have the funds from his own money,” and adding “It’s tragic and bizarre — his whole life has been supported by his parents, and now their money is paying for his defence.”

Nobody knows exactly how this will play out in court or in the court of public opinion, but these revelations have certainly added fuel to what was already one of the most shocking and talked about Hollywood tragedies in recent memory. The mix of family, fame, accusations, and money is a story that keeps unfolding and grabbing attention across the country.