SoFi Stadium Employee Fired After Allegedly Threatening to Call ICE During Confrontation

A SoFi Stadium worker is no longer employed after a viral video showed her threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a group of Latino concertgoers following a show in Los Angeles.

The confrontation happened after a Los Bukis concert on Feb. 20 at the Inglewood venue, according to the Los Angeles Times. Video circulating online captures a tense exchange between the female employee and several attendees as another staff member attempts to defuse the situation.

In the clip, the woman can be heard arguing with a concertgoer, shouting, “Don’t put words in my mouth, don’t put words in my mouth,” as the disagreement escalates. A male employee steps in, appears to calm both sides, and speaks with the guests.

But the situation worsened when the female worker abruptly snapped, “Yeah, before I call ICE,” then turned and walked away. The person recording the incident followed her, while witnesses reacted in disbelief.

“She said she’s gonna call ICE,” bystanders repeated to others nearby. One witness then confronted the male employee who had tried to intervene, criticising the woman’s comment and urging him to address it. He responded, “I can’t control that. I’ll talk to her about that,” signalling he would escalate the matter internally.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing backlash and prompting a response from officials connected to the venue. A spokesperson confirmed that the woman was not a direct employee of SoFi Stadium but worked for a third-party service provider.

“The individual involved in this incident was an employee of a third-party service provider and is no longer working at Hollywood Park,” a representative said. “We do not tolerate this type of behaviour,” the spokesperson added.

Hollywood Park is the 300-acre retail and entertainment complex that houses SoFi Stadium, home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. The venue regularly hosts major concerts and sporting events. Calls to CSC Security, the company believed to employ event staff at the stadium, were not immediately returned.

The incident has sparked broader conversations online about the use of immigration enforcement threats in heated disputes, particularly in diverse communities like Los Angeles.

