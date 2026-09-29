Alina Habba’s new husband says “this marriage has no political motivation” amid scrutiny of his past romances and deals

Alina Habba, the 42-year-old former prosecutor who unsuccessfully represented President Donald Trump in his $460 million civil fraud trial, drew attention this weekend by marrying a Turkish billionaire with a history of relationships with women tied to powerful political leaders and of winning lucrative construction deals, according to reports.

Habba’s wedding to Turhan Mildon, 29, prompted a wave of interest in the businessman, whose exes have been linked to a Turkish president and to the Venezuelan leader ousted by Trump earlier this year, as Middle East Eye reported last week.

“This marriage has no political motivation,” Mildon told the news outlet. Mildon is a third-generation member of the family business Miller Holding and has largely stayed out of the public eye despite his high-profile romances and business dealings.

Those include his marriage to Betul Gursoy, whose father’s company built the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Middle East Eye.

Since 2021, Mildon’s own company, Milvest, has secured about $1 billion in construction contracts in Congo, after Erdogan introduced him to the country’s president, Felix Tshisekedi.

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His Kinshasa Financial Centre project drew scrutiny after local reports alleged that former Congolese Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi, who denied wrongdoing, had mismanaged funds. Mildon’s company was also accused of improperly obtaining import exemptions for building supplies for his massive Kinshasa Arena. Mildon denied those claims.

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The accusations did not stop him from landing a contract, reportedly worth $67 million, to build a drone base earlier this year.

In March, the Associated Press reported that drone strikes and clashes between Congo’s government and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels had cast doubt over a peace deal Trump helped negotiate in 2025, along with a deal giving the U.S. access to Congo’s minerals.

After Mildon and Gursoy divorced in 2024, the billionaire dated the daughter of Remigio Ceballos, a Venezuelan admiral close to former President Nicolas Maduro, Middle East Eye reported.

In 2025, Mildon’s company Vencement announced a profit-sharing deal with the Venezuelan government to revive 10 public cement factories, according to the report.

Again, allegations followed. “Claims have circulated that Vencement, despite being profitable, has failed to pay some contractors,” according to the outlet. “The sums allegedly owed are disputed, with some estimates running into hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Mildon denied owing any money. In June, Venezuela’s National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said he wanted Turkish cement companies to explain why cement-bag prices had spiked to $37.

“The cement prices are different all over the country and even though we sell each bag for three to five dollars, people resell them up to 20-30 dollars,” Mildon told Middle East Eye.

“We asked the government to create a task force to control the market to lower the prices but didn’t see any concrete movement yet.”

Habba resigned as Trump’s U.S. Attorney for New Jersey after it was found she had been wrongly appointed. She and Mildon married Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City after a relationship of just a few months, the New York Post reported.

Credit: Facebook/America First with Dr. Sebastian Gorka

The two reportedly met earlier this year at a Kennedy Center event in Washington, D.C. Habba was photographed at the Kennedy Center premiere of “Melania” on Jan. 29 and reportedly filed for divorce from parking lot millionaire Gregg Reuben, 54, exactly two weeks later.

The perks of the relationship reportedly include an approximately 23-carat diamond and a Hermès Birkin bag worth about $30,000, according to the Daily Mail.

Ragıp Soylu, Middle East Eye’s Turkey bureau chief, wrote on X that U.K. company records show Mildon was born in December 2000, which would make him four years younger than his stated age of 25.