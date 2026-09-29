South Carolina mother accused of attacking her 2 young kids with knife and “blunt object”

A 35-year-old South Carolina mother is accused of trying to kill her two young children over the weekend, allegedly injuring them with a knife and a “blunt object” inside their family home.

Taylor Morgan Gosnell was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack on the children, who are 3 and 6 years old, authorities announced.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were sent to a home in the 1400 block of Bud Arthur Bridge Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to conduct a welfare check.

“Upon arrival, two juvenile children were located unattended and had suffered injuries that had appeared to have been caused by a knife,” the release states. “Both children were transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to be treated and further evaluated.”

Investigators believe “during the night hours before the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of this incident, Gosnell had attacked her two children, 3 and 6-years-old, with both a knife and a blunt object.”

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As of Sunday, both children were still hospitalized but in stable condition and expected to recover. However, the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the 6-year-old girl suffered an arm injury so severe that it may require amputation, according to Greenville, South Carolina, told Fox News.

Prosecutors also said the inside of the home showed signs of a violent confrontation, including several shattered TVs and mirrors.

Gosnell returned home while police were still at the scene. She was detained and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. During the transport, she reportedly tried to flee the ambulance.

She was later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Facility. Gosnell appeared before a judge for a bond hearing on Sunday and was ordered held without bond, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Law&Crime.

The case is not the first involving allegations of harm to children against Gosnell. She was out on bond from a February 2024 arrest, when she was charged with two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm to a child or willfully abandoning a child, according to local newspaper The State.

Her bond in that earlier case was set at $5,000 on each count, and those charges reportedly remain pending. Court records show Gosnell is scheduled to return to court for a first appearance hearing on Nov. 12.