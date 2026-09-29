Teresa Giudice breaks silence on daughter Milania after airport incident

Teresa Giudice has addressed concerns surrounding her 20-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, following a series of difficult events involving the Real Housewives of New Jersey family.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Teresa said the past few months had been challenging for her family and asked for privacy as Milania navigates what she described as a deeply personal period.

“Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends,” Teresa said, adding that her priority is ensuring her daughter is surrounded by family, support and appropriate care.

The statement followed the release of bodycam footage from an incident involving Milania at Tampa International Airport. In the footage, Teresa can be heard telling her daughter, “I just want to save your life.” Teresa also told police that she believed Milania had fentanyl in her system. Milania reportedly suggested that something she consumed while at college may have been laced.

Milania has faced other challenges this year. She was arrested in May and charged with simple assault following an alleged domestic incident in New Jersey. She pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for another court hearing on September 29.

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Milania’s representative previously told PEOPLE that she is “under the care of professionals” and is receiving support from family and friends.

The 20-year-old also experienced the death of her close friend Victoria Zardoya, who died in July following a fall during a trip to Florida. Milania later paid tribute to Zardoya on social media.

Teresa shares Milania and daughters Gia, Gabriella and Audriana with former husband Joe Giudice. Joe has also publicly expressed support for Milania and asked for understanding as she deals with her recent losses.