Plumber charged in girl’s death says he “didn’t think he had hit anything”

An Oregon plumber is accused of striking a teenage girl riding an e-bike with his van and driving away, telling police he felt a bump but did not think he had hit anything.

Cody Churchwell, 31, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of the driver, reckless driving and reckless endangering in the death of 13-year-old Quinn Broyles.

The Canby Police Department said Quinn was riding her e-bike in the bicycle lane in the 300 block of S. Ivy Street at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday when a van hit her. The driver then fled the scene.

Quinn was airlifted to a children’s hospital, where she died.

Police released surveillance video of the van and quickly identified it as belonging to a local plumbing company. Officers found the van several hours later at Churchwell’s home in Canby, about 20 miles south of Portland.

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Cody Churchwell during a court hearing (KPTV)

According to KPTV, prosecutors said at a bond hearing that the van was damaged, including a leaking radiator. Churchwell reportedly told police that while driving, he “noticed a bump, but didn’t think he had hit anything.” He also said he did not start drinking until he got home.

Quinn’s family shared a statement through the police department. She was a captain on her basketball team and loved to dance.

“In her short time here on earth, Quinn made an extraordinary impact on several communities, and countless lives,” the family said. “She wasn’t just a daughter, sister, friend, teammate, a captain, a dancer. She was an inspirational young leader, whose love, determination and character left a lasting impression on the youth in our communities.”

Churchwell is being held in the Clackamas County Jail without bond. His next court date is set for Thursday.