West Virginia Mother Arrested Nearly a Year After Allegedly Shooting Husband, Killing Daughter, Then Setting House on Fire

A West Virginia mother was arrested nearly a year after she allegedly killed her husband and daughter before setting their house on fire, police said.

Nicole Taylor, 55, is facing charges of first-degree murder, arson and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, WHSV reported, citing West Virginia State Police.

The Harpers Ferry resident, who was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 22, is being held at a local jail without bond, the outlets reported. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Authorities said they arrived at Taylor’s home on Sept. 30, 2025, in response to a fire and found her husband, Robert Taylor III, 56, and daughter Cynthia Taylor, 21, dead inside, according to the outlets. Nicole was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries.

After a nearly yearlong investigation, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Robert had been shot multiple times and that both he and Cynthia died before the house went up in flames, FOX Appalachia reported, citing the agency. Cynthia’s cause of death has not been made public.

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Investigators ultimately determined that the fire was intentionally set, a finding that led to Nicole’s arrest nearly a year after the deadly incident.

The lengthy gap between the deaths and the arrest underscores the complexity of the investigation, which required fire marshal officials to examine both the cause of the blaze and the circumstances surrounding Robert and Cynthia’s deaths before authorities could establish a criminal case. Determining that the fire had been deliberately set, rather than accidental, appears to have been a critical turning point in building the case against Nicole.

Details about a possible motive have not been released, and authorities have not indicated whether additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues. It also remains unclear whether Nicole’s burn injuries, which required hospitalization at the time of the fire, played any role in the timeline of the investigation or her eventual arrest.

Robert Taylor III and Cynthia Taylor’s deaths have left the Harpers Ferry community grappling with the loss of two residents under violent and still not fully explained circumstances. Neighbors and community members have not publicly commented on the case as of this report.

As the case moves forward, more information may emerge regarding the events that led to the fire, the nature of the relationship between Nicole and her family members, and any additional evidence gathered during the state police and fire marshal’s joint investigation.

Nicole Taylor’s next court date has not yet been publicly disclosed, and it remains unclear when formal proceedings in the case will begin.