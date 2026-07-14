‘I regret it’: Trump voters sour on economy amid Iran war

Some Americans who voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 say they are becoming disillusioned with his economic record as the war in Iran, higher energy costs, and continued affordability concerns place new pressure on his administration.

A Wall Street Journal report published Saturday highlighted frustration among several Trump voters who said the president had failed to deliver on promises to lower prices, reduce spending and avoid foreign conflicts. The report cited an average of polls compiled by the Cook Political Report showing that 61 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, compared with 35 percent who approve.

Economic concerns have intensified as the conflict with Iran has driven up energy prices. Although the stock market has remained strong and employment has been relatively stable, many households continue to struggle with the cost of housing, groceries, fuel and other essentials.

Chicago bus driver Truman Lyons, who voted for Trump in 2024, said lowering everyday costs should have received greater attention from the administration.

“Bringing prices down, that should have been a priority,” Chicago bus driver Truman Lyons told the Journal. “I don’t think he’s making the average American citizen the priority.”

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Lyons also objected to the bombing of Iran and blamed the conflict for rising gas prices. He told the newspaper that he now feels “horrible” about supporting Trump in the last presidential election.

Drivers refuel their vehicles at a gas station in Los Angeles earlier this month. (Mark Abramson/Bloomberg News)

“I regret it,” Lyons said. “What did he say? He said, ‘I’m the president of no wars.'”

Jim Dubela, a retired airline captain from New Hampshire, also criticised Trump’s approach to the economy. He said the president is “failing to rein in spending and driving up prices with tariffs.”

Dubela added, “The Iran war has directed attention away from our affordability crisis” and caused “a huge strain on the typical American’s budget.”

His comments reflect concerns among voters who expected Trump to focus on inflation, government spending and the cost of living. Tariffs and the financial demands of the Iran conflict have instead become central to criticism of the administration’s economic policies.

Florida financial adviser Chris Delzio said he was particularly troubled by the amount of money being directed towards overseas conflicts rather than domestic projects.

“The amount of money spent on these wars just really makes you want to cry,” Delzio told the Journal.

He also recalled Trump’s campaign promises, including, “We’re going to spend the money here” and “no foreign wars.”

The interviews do not represent every Trump voter, and the Journal also spoke with supporters who remained positive about his performance. However, the accounts illustrate a potential political challenge ahead of the midterm elections, with some voters who backed Trump because of the economy now questioning whether his policies have improved their financial situation.