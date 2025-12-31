Jealous girlfriend accused of killing boyfriend by hitting him with her car after catching him with another woman at a BBQ

A young woman has been arrested after a horrific crash that killed her boyfriend and his friend in São Paulo, Brazil, with police alleging jealousy sparked the deadly chain of events.

Geovanna Proque da Silva, 21, was taken into custody by local police following the collision on December 28, which claimed the lives of Raphael Canuto da Silva, 21, and Joyce Correa da Silva, 19. Disturbing footage circulating locally shows the moment a silver car is alleged to have slammed into the back of a motorbike at speed.

According to police, Raphael and Joyce had been attending a barbecue at Raphael’s home with friends earlier that day. Investigators say Geovanna became suspicious after learning there were women present whom she did not know, reported The Sun.

She allegedly sent a series of WhatsApp messages demanding the women be removed from the house, reportedly warning that either “someone would solve it” or she “would solve it” herself.

Police say Geovanna then drove to the property, where an argument broke out. Shortly afterwards, Raphael left the house on his motorbike with Joyce riding pillion.

Investigators allege Geovanna followed the pair in her car and began chasing them at high speed through the streets. Police believe she then rammed the motorbike from behind.

The impact was catastrophic. Raphael and Joyce were reportedly thrown around 30 metres into the air and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was nearby suffered injuries during the crash and needed stitches to his head and back. Two other vehicles were also damaged in the collision, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene described chaotic and deeply distressing moments in the aftermath. Several claimed that Geovanna mocked the victims after the crash rather than offering help.

She is alleged to have told an acquaintance: “Go and help your friend and the sl*t I just killed.” Police say Geovanna fled the scene but did not get far. She reportedly became unwell and sat down on a pavement close to where the crash happened.

Officers moved in quickly and took her into custody after local residents, angered by what had happened, allegedly threatened to lynch her. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police have not yet confirmed what charges she may face.

The case comes just days after another violent incident shocked São Paulo. Lifestyle blogger Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, 25, died after allegedly being thrown from the balcony of her 10th floor apartment by her husband.

Joyce Correa da Silva was also pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo Credit: Newsflash)

Police believe Gomes da Silva was killed by her 40 year old husband, Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, following a heated argument at their home.

Emergency services were called to the scene and reportedly found Bispo dos Santos holding his wife’s body on the ground floor of the building.

He later claimed that his wife had taken her own life. However, police say CCTV footage tells a very different story.

Investigators state that video footage shows a series of physical assaults in the minutes before Gomes da Silva’s death. The suspect is allegedly seen hitting his wife in the building’s car park shortly before she fell.

Nine days after the incident, Bispo dos Santos was arrested on suspicion of femicide as police continue their investigation.

Both cases have sparked widespread anger and renewed debate in Brazil around violence against women and intimate partner abuse, with calls growing louder for stronger protections and faster justice.