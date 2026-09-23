Wisconsin woman allegedly hit boyfriend with car after he “jumped on the hood”

A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after police said she struck and killed her boyfriend with her car following an argument about their relationship.

Adasia Jones, 22, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after allegedly killing 26-year-old Darius Allen on Sunday. The Racine Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to Allen’s home in Racine, Wisconsin, after reports of a “vehicle vs. pedestrian accident with injuries.”

When they arrived, Allen was in the street and “not moving.” Jones had initially left the scene before returning to check on him. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Racine County Eye and also reported by WTMJ, Jones admitted to police that she had been drinking.

She told officers she went to Allen’s home after midnight to discuss “issues” in their relationship, and the conversation escalated into a physical altercation in which Allen allegedly choked her.

Jones said that when she got into her car to leave, Allen jumped onto the hood and refused to get off. She told police she drove away anyway, and he fell off the vehicle. She said she drove a short distance before looking back to check on him, did not see him in the road, and continued driving — striking him with her car.

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She estimated she had been driving between 10 and 15 miles per hour at the time. Responding officers noted signs of intoxication and said Jones told them, “Ima be real, I’m drunk because he kept me up all night.” She allegedly admitted to drinking two shots of vodka hours before driving.

Allen’s brother, who was at the scene, told police he saw Allen fall from the hood of Jones’ car into the street and said he believed Jones accelerated toward his brother. Allen died from his injuries at the hospital hours later.

Jones was booked into the Racine County Jail on a $15,000 bond. Court records show that if released, she will be required to remain on house arrest with GPS monitoring. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 1.

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