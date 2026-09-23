Colorado woman allegedly dismembered man she was caring for, stored body parts around home

A Colorado Springs woman is facing murder charges after allegedly cutting up her partner’s body and hiding the pieces in storage totes throughout her home, according to police in Colorado Springs.

Sheldon “Shelly” Wilson, 62, is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The case came to light after Wilson voluntarily went to police headquarters over the weekend with her daughter to report that her partner was dead. She told investigators the man died in March while she was at work, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO.

“[Y]ou’re going to find out a lot more real soon, it’s bad,” Wilson reportedly told officers. “[T]here’s no words for what you’re fixing to find out.”

At the home on Tappan Drive, officers found black storage totes and detected the smell of decomposition. Wilson allegedly directed them to the totes, where decomposing human remains and a leg protruding from a trash bag were visible. A mattress in the backyard, behind a privacy fence, was found stained with what investigators described as blood and biological matter.

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Police said 18 calls for service had been made to the residence since December 2024 over alleged abuse of the victim. On Dec. 17, 2025, a relative reported receiving 40 calls from Wilson in which she said she wanted to kill him.

Wilson told investigators she sometimes woke up after drinking to find the man bloody or injured, and admitted to “done bad things” to him on at least 10 occasions while intoxicated, though she said she couldn’t recall specifics.

She said everything came to a head on March 17, the day after the man’s birthday. After a night of drinking, she woke to find him unresponsive and thought, “What did I do?” She covered him with blankets, went to work, and returned to find he was still unresponsive — confirming he was dead, she allegedly told police.

His body stayed in the living room for about a week before Wilson, not wanting her daughters to find out about the abuse, dismembered him and distributed the remains in containers upstairs, monitoring the smell as it decomposed, police said.

Wilson said the man had previously suffered strokes and been in hospice care before improving. One daughter requested a welfare check on Sept. 17 after losing contact with him, prompting Wilson to admit what happened.

Wilson is being held without bond in the El Paso County Jail. She allegedly told officers on the way to her cell that she expected additional charges for using the man’s Social Security number, asking, “Can I just plead guilty? How does that work?”