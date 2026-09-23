Hilary Duff recreates Lizzie McGuire movie scene at Rome’s Trevi Fountain, sparking sequel speculation

Hilary Duff has reignited excitement among Lizzie McGuire fans after recreating a memorable scene from The Lizzie McGuire Movie at Rome’s Trevi Fountain.

The actress shared the video on Instagram, prompting renewed speculation about a possible sequel to the 2003 Disney film.

Duff captioned the post, “Any guesses what I wished for … ??” The clip recreates the iconic fountain moment from the film, in which Lizzie visits Rome during a school trip.

Duff’s nostalgic post quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom expressed hope for a continuation of the beloved franchise.

On X one fan wrote, “LIZZIE MCGUIRE IS NEVER GOING OUT OF STYLE? Hilary Duff really knows how to bring the nostalgia back. ??.” Another fan commented, “Lizzie McGuire nostalgia is hitting HARD.”

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Released in 2003, The Lizzie McGuire Movie followed Lizzie’s adventures in Rome, where she meets Italian pop star Paolo and discovers her resemblance to his singing partner, Isabella.

Duff portrayed both characters, while the film’s song “What Dreams Are Made Of” became a signature moment for the franchise.

Disney+ announced a Lizzie McGuire revival in 2019, with Duff set to reprise her role as an adult Lizzie. However, the project was cancelled in 2020.

Duff has not announced a sequel or revival. Her latest video has nevertheless renewed fan interest in the franchise and its future.

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