U.S. Marine Veteran who Served during the Persian Gulf War Era now Faces Deportation after Losing Citizenship Fight

A Florida veteran who served in the U.S. Marines during the Persian Gulf War era has lost a decade-long legal battle for American citizenship and now faces the possibility of deportation from the country he once served.

Paul Canton, a former Marine who lives in Ocala, was recently denied legal status by a federal judge, effectively ending his effort to become a U.S. citizen through the courts. The ruling leaves Canton uncertain about his future and raises questions about where he could even be deported.

“I feel lost. I relied on the legal system so that they could go ahead and clarify the law and see what we saw,” Canton said.

Canton was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia before coming to the United States as a teenager on a visitor exchange visa. Although he eventually overstayed that visa, he was recruited into the U.S. Marines during the Persian Gulf War era.

Canton has long maintained that he was led to believe military service would automatically make him an American citizen after completing his duty.

“I was told, if I got an honourable discharge, then I would get citizenship at the end of my tour, automatically,” Canton said. But after completing his service, he says that the promise never became reality. “I got out, assumed I had citizenship,” Canton said.

For years, Canton built a life in the United States. He married, raised children, worked, and became part of his Florida community. He also voted in elections, believing he was legally a U.S. citizen. His immigration status came into question only when he attempted to renew his driver’s license and discovered he was not legally in the country.

According to his immigration attorney, Elizabeth Ricci, Canton’s citizenship denial comes down to a technical detail in U.S. law. The law allows certain veterans to apply for naturalisation if they served during a designated period of hostility.

Ricci explained that although Canton was recruited during that period, he was not officially called to duty in the Selective Reserve until two weeks after the designated period ended.

“This is an absurd result. And when people think of undocumented immigrants, they really don’t think of someone who is blonde and blue-eyed, speaks English fluently, entered the country legally, and served honourably in the US Marines,” Ricci said.

Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone and photojournalist Matthew Apthorp first highlighted Canton’s case in 2024, bringing it to the attention of members of Congress from both political parties. While lawmakers acknowledged the unusual circumstances, no legislative action followed.

Rep. Kathy Castor said Canton “should be treated like royalty in this country.” Rep. Gus Bilirakis said it “sounds like he’s done enough to earn the citizenship.” Despite those statements, no solution has emerged.

Now, Canton is preparing for the possibility that he could be forced to leave the United States. “Deportation, there’s no other option,” Canton said about his future. He has already begun making arrangements in case that happens.

“Funds have been set aside to pay the bills. And then my oldest son, he has power of attorney over me, and so he’ll be taking over the house and selling it and selling everything in the house,” Canton said.

Where Canton would be deported remains uncertain. When he agreed to serve in the U.S. military, he lost citizenship in his country of origin, leaving him effectively stateless.

“I don’t even have any identification to prove who I am,” Canton said. Despite the situation, Canton said his feelings toward the United States have not changed. “No, it hasn’t. It’s just the bureaucracy and the way I just feel kind of betrayed,” Canton said.

Ricci noted that, because Canton voted in U.S. elections without being a citizen, he is now ineligible for most forms of immigration relief. His remaining options are limited: Congress could pass a bill granting him citizenship, or the president could intervene.

Until then, Canton says he is simply asking for recognition of his service. “I would like to get what I’ve earned. I’m not asking for anything more,” Canton said.

