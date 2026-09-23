Queen Camilla Drops Sarah Ferguson Bombshell on King Charles and the Royal Family

Queen Camilla is reportedly adding to tensions within the royal family, with a new claim suggesting she wants to rebuild a relationship with Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York — a move said to be causing stress for King Charles and those around him.

Camilla, widely seen as King Charles’ most steadfast supporter, is said to be taking a different approach when it comes to Fergie. According to celebrity magazine Closer, the Queen previously had a close relationship with Sarah’s mother and reportedly shares a bond with Sarah herself that has been described as “sister”-like.

Amid speculation about Sarah Ferguson’s potential return to a more visible role in the UK, Camilla is said to be considering a private tea meeting with Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother — a prospect that has reportedly unsettled King Charles and other members of the royal family.

An unnamed insider claimed the idea did not go over well within royal circles. “Everyone hit the roof when she floated that idea and warned her that letting Sarah back into her world in any way will only end in disaster and humiliation for her,” the source said.

The insider added that skepticism toward Ferguson runs deep among those close to the family. “The belief among pretty much everyone is that Sarah cannot be trusted and should be avoided at all costs,” the source claimed.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Despite this, palace aides and royal relatives are said to have urged King Charles to intervene and discourage any reconciliation. However, according to the report, Camilla has grown increasingly firm in her position — and if she has decided to reach out to Ferguson, she reportedly intends to do so regardless of objections.

“The King and everyone around him have advised her [Camilla] that Sarah is radioactive and needs to be avoided,” the source said.

The insider went on to suggest that while Charles may voice his concerns, he is unlikely to change Camilla’s mind. “Charles can make his feelings known, but Camilla is extremely strong-willed; if she decides she wants Sarah back in her life, he’s not going to have much luck telling her she can’t,” the source claimed.

The report comes amid a broader period of strain for the royal family, following renewed public attention on Princess Diana through a recently published book that has reportedly unsettled the Palace.

As with many royal reports sourced to unnamed insiders, these claims have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and neither Camilla nor Sarah Ferguson has publicly commented on the alleged tea meeting or any plans to reconcile.

READ NEXT