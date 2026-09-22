Florida woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning disabled sons

A Florida woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to kill her two adult sons, both of whom have severe autism, by overdosing them on medication before attempting to take her own life, according to authorities.

Marilyn Therrell, 68, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated abuse of a disabled adult, Osceola County jail records show.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Indian Ridge Trail South in the Four Corners area on Sept. 8 after reports of an apparent drug overdose, Orlando Fox reported. Therrell and her two sons, both in their 30s, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

About a week after the incident, deputies interviewed Therrell along with other family members. According to investigators, she said that caring for her sons had become increasingly difficult since her husband died the previous year. She reportedly admitted to authorities that she intentionally gave her sons an overdose of medication before attempting to overdose herself.

Officials said Therrell and both of her sons were expected to survive. The men remained hospitalized following the incident. Once medically cleared for release, they are set to be placed under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services, which oversees support for vulnerable adults who may be at risk.

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Therrell was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail, where she remains held as she awaits an arraignment hearing. Court records did not immediately indicate whether she has entered a plea or retained legal representation.

The case has drawn attention to the pressures faced by caregivers of adult children with severe disabilities, particularly after the loss of a spouse or co-caregiver. Advocates for families of individuals with autism have long pointed to gaps in support services available to aging or overwhelmed caregivers, especially once a disabled family member reaches adulthood and may no longer qualify for certain childhood-focused resources.

Osceola County, located just south of Orlando in central Florida, has Kissimmee as its county seat. The Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about the ongoing investigation, including what specific medication was allegedly used or whether any prior welfare checks had been conducted on the household.

Authorities have not indicated whether additional charges are possible as the case moves forward.