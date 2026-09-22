Kate Middleton travels solo with no fuss, fans say “no drama, no attention seeking”

Princess Catherine is drawing praise online after quietly traveling solo, just days after a joint visit to the Isle of Bute in Scotland with Prince William, as the couple resumes their public schedules following the summer break.

The Princess of Wales’s low-key travel comes amid ongoing debate over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security arrangements in the UK, with a risk assessment reportedly still underway involving the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) and the Home Office.

Royal fans online were quick to contrast the two situations, noting that Kate was able to travel without any fuss or issues, unlike the Sussexes, who have pushed for taxpayer-funded protection during UK visits.

The comparison struck a chord with many commenting on the thread. “She is a Class Act. No drama, no attention seeking, that’s why people respect her,” one person wrote.

Another user called Kate “so remarkable,” while several others praised both her and Prince William as “really glorious” and “beloved and admired the world over.”

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The Princess of Wales was on our flight this morning. No fuss, no drama, just her and a bodyguard last on first off, car waiting. How it should be. And we still did 3 laps of the hold 🫪✈️ — Jane Taylor 💙 (@janey_jane68) September 19, 2026

Not everyone framed the moment purely as a win for the Wales’s, however. Some suggested it could mark the start of a broader effort to shore up the monarchy’s public image amid mounting pressure.

“There will be a lot of moments like this coming, not only to deflect from Spencer book, but because of the backlash the public feel that they are paid £66,000 a day from the Duchy,” one user commented, referencing ongoing criticism over royal finances.

Others pushed back on the idea that Kate’s solo travel meant she went without protection at all, arguing that her security detail was simply less visible.

“The one bodyguard was the one you could see. I guarantee you that there were at least 5 others who remained unobtrusive. If you had stepped to her, you would have found that out the hard way,” another user wrote.

The commentary reflects the broader ongoing public debate over royal security, taxpayer funding and the different treatment afforded to working royals compared with Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020. The Sussexes have repeatedly raised concerns about their safety during UK visits, while RAVEC’s review of their protection status remains unresolved.

Kensington Palace has not issued a specific comment on the online reaction to Kate’s travel.