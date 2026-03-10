Top Republican Warns Farmers Are Losing Money as Fuel and Fertilizer Costs Rise

A senior Republican lawmaker is warning that American farmers are already facing financial pressure as energy prices rise amid escalating tensions linked to the U.S. military conflict with Iran.

John Boozman, the Republican senator from Arkansas who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the rising cost of fuel and fertilizer is putting significant strain on farmers across the country. According to him, additional federal support may soon be necessary to prevent deeper losses in the agricultural sector.

Speaking to Bloomberg at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Boozman said farmers are beginning to feel the effects of rising energy prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“I think very definitely that they’re going to need additional help,” Boozman told Bloomberg. “If you’re growing something in the ground right now, you’re losing money.”

Farmers rely heavily on fuel and energy-based inputs, including diesel for machinery and fertilizer for crops. When energy prices climb, operating costs can increase quickly, particularly during planting and growing seasons.

Farmers lean on loans as input costs rise and working capital falls in 2026. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Boozman noted that he had already been considering a new farm aid package before the latest spike in prices caused by the conflict with Iran. He pointed to recent weather-related disasters that have already damaged crops and strained farming communities in several parts of the country.

According to the report, farmers in states such as California and North Carolina have faced significant losses due to severe weather events and natural disasters, increasing the need for relief measures. At the same time, the Trump administration is exploring possible steps to address the broader economic impact of rising oil prices.

“President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to have the US Navy escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to protect them against Iranian attack, which could ease passage for oil tankers,” Bloomberg reported. “Trump also said he planned to waive oil-related sanctions without giving specifics, though he acknowledged the issue came up in a call earlier in the day with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil shipments, and any disruption there can quickly affect fuel prices worldwide. Higher energy costs often ripple through multiple sectors, with agriculture among the hardest hit.

U.S. Farmers Say Trump’s $12B Aid Falls Short of Offsetting Tariff Damage (Nati Harnik/AP)

In addition to rising energy costs, farmers have also been dealing with the economic effects of ongoing trade tensions. Tariffs introduced during Trump’s global trade disputes have complicated export markets and increased costs for agricultural producers.

Last month, a group of agricultural experts warned that U.S. farmers were already facing financial challenges, in part due to the administration’s trade policies.

With fuel prices climbing and weather-related damages adding pressure, lawmakers are increasingly discussing whether new federal assistance will be needed to stabilize the agricultural sector in the months ahead.

