One Arrested, Two Sought After Women Caught Dancing on Police Cruiser in Ohio

An arrest has been made by the police in Northeast Ohio in connection with the case of many dirty dancers that went viral. In June, a dashboard camera mounted on a Richmond Heights Police cruiser recorded video of many ladies twerking on and destroying a police vehicle. The video was taken by the dashboard camera.

One of the women has been taken into custody, and the authorities are urging the other two to come forward and give themselves in. According to a story that was published by 19 News in July, the Richmond Heights Police Department attempted to identify the ladies who were dancing on the cruiser by using face recognition software.

Following the broadcast that was provided by 19 News, a tip caller revealed that Christa Crutchfield, who was 26 years old at the time, was the first woman to climb and dance on the cruiser. Because she is wanted for two minor offenses, including criminal damage and riot, the police have issued a warrant for her arrest.

(Richmond Heights Police)

Here is a picture showing her in the vehicle, as well as a picture of her at the BMV that was supplied by the Richmond Heights Police Department. Using a lead from facial recognition efforts, the second lady to jump on the automobile was identified as Juilya Taylor, who is 21 years old.

This identification was further validated via postings on social media platforms for additional confirmation. It was reported by the police that she was approached by the University Heights Police Department on August 7. The University Heights Police Department determined that she was wanted by the Richmond Heights Police Department for criminal damage and riot.

Once taken into custody by the Richmond Heights Police Department, Taylor was transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail, where she was booked and then released once her bail was paid. Here is a picture of her booking photo as well as a snapshot from the dashcam video that was supplied by the Richmond Heights Police Department:

According to the police, the third lady was recognized as Gionni Barnes, who is 22 years old, via the use of face recognition techniques. This identification was subsequently corroborated by the audio of a guy calling her name from a body camera.

(Richmond Heights Police)

Because she is wanted for two minor offenses, including criminal damage and riot, the police have issued a warrant for her arrest. Here is a picture of her in the vehicle, as well as a picture of her at the BMV that was released by the Richmond Heights Police Department:

In order to ensure that these ladies are properly cared for, it would be beneficial for them to turn themselves in and initiate the legal actions involving them. In the event that this does not occur, the RHPD is expected to initiate apprehension attempts in the near future, as stated by Detective Evan Wright. Parallel Lounge, the establishment where this event took place, has since been shut down.

