Minnesota ICE shooter reportedly has Filipina immigrant wife as father comes to his defense

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good has been publicly identified for the first time, as his father spoke out to defend his actions amid growing national outrage.

The officer, Jonathan E. Ross, 43, is an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent and Iraq war veteran who has worked as an immigration officer for more than a decade. Ross shot and killed Good, a 37-year-old mother, on Wednesday afternoon as she drove her SUV along a street in Minneapolis where ICE agents were operating.

Ross’s father, Ed Ross, defended his son in an interview with the Daily Mail, insisting the shooting was justified. “She hit him,” the 80-year-old said. “He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.” He added, “You would never find a nicer, kinder person. He’s a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Ross has lived outside Minneapolis since 2015 and purchased his home that year with a Veterans Administration loan, according to property records. Neighbors described him as politically outspoken, saying he previously displayed pro-Trump flags and a “Don’t Tread On Me” Gadsden flag. Those symbols were no longer visible in the days following the shooting.

Although neighbors characterized Ross as a strong MAGA supporter, social media posts show his wife has foreign-born parents who live in the Philippines. The couple married in 2012 and have children together. His father confirmed his daughter-in-law is a U.S. citizen but declined to discuss further details.

Ross’s name initially surfaced after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem disclosed that the officer involved in Good’s death had previously been “dragged” by a suspect’s car during an earlier arrest. That detail was later echoed by Vice President JD Vance. Court records from a 2023 case identified an injured ICE officer as “Jonathan Ross,” linking him to a prior arrest involving a convicted sex offender.

The shooting has sparked fierce disagreement between federal and local officials. ICE claims Good deliberately drove her vehicle toward agents, describing it as a deadly threat. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected that account, calling it “bulls**t,” while witnesses said Good and her wife were acting as legal observers and filming when the shooting occurred.

Video from the scene shows Good blocking the road before reversing away as an agent reached for her driver’s side door. Moments later, three shots were fired. Her SUV veered out of control, striking parked cars and a light pole. A bullet hole was later visible in the windshield.

Good and her wife, Rebecca, shared a six-year-old child. State and local leaders have called for ICE to leave Minnesota following her death, but Noem has said federal agents are “not going anywhere.”

