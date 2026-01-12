Jan. 6 “Podium Guy,” Now Pardoned, Launches Florida Campaign Featuring Pelosi Lectern

Adam Johnson, the man whose smiling image carrying then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot became one of the most recognizable photos of that day, is now running for local office in Florida. Johnson has filed to run for Manatee County Commissioner and is leaning into his notoriety, using the lectern image as part of his campaign branding.

Johnson was quickly identified after the riot when the photo of him walking through the Capitol with the lectern went viral. He was arrested two days later, on Jan. 8, 2021, and initially charged with trespassing, theft, violent entry, and disorderly conduct. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building. In February 2022, a judge sentenced him to 75 days in prison and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine.

At the time, Johnson struck a remorseful tone. The Washington Post reported that he was “apologetic” during sentencing and “acknowledged the riot was violent.” Speaking directly to the judge, he said, “There were things there that happened that should never have happened. I’m ashamed to have been a part of it.”

He added, “Removing the lectern from the place it was taken from was a very stupid idea. Foolish, and something I shouldn’t have done, and I did make a mockery of a very intense and not great day.” His public stance has shifted sharply since President Donald Trump’s reelection. On Jan. 6, 2025, Johnson posted the lectern photo again on X, writing, “For this photo, they gave me…75 days in federal prison, $5,000 fine, 200 hours of community service, 1 year of supervised release, [b]ut what I took from them was their pride. I’d take that deal every time.”

pic.twitter.com/f5AEUT42rF — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) January 6, 2025

He ended the post with, “Happy Patriots Day.” Johnson’s X account, @lecternleader, describes him as “[t]he artist formerly known as Via Getty/ Podium Guy. Now known as The Lectern Guy, The Immortal Ginger, and Soup and Sandwich aficionado,” and links to a site selling a book and merchandise featuring a silhouette of him carrying the lectern. That same image now appears in his campaign materials.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Johnson announced his run for the at-large county commission seat on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the riot. The seat is currently held by Republican Jason Bearden, who won his 2022 primary with 61.5% of the vote and is seeking reelection.

On his campaign website, Johnson describes himself as “Conservative” and “MAGA,” saying he is running because Manatee County needs leadership that reflects those values. He pledges to support “the forgotten conservative,” “expose corruption,” “fight for affordability,” push for growth that benefits residents, and “fix our traffic nightmare with real solutions, not more studies.” He sums up his pitch with the line, “This is what America First looks like at the county level. This is MAGA in action.”

