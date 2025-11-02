“He Left Home and Never Returned”: Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy in Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Desmond Staples, who has been missing since Monday, October 27.

According to authorities, Desmond left his home in the 500 block of Belmont Street without permission and has not returned. His family and police say they are deeply concerned for his safety.

Desmond was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants, and gray sandals, according to a statement from the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct. Officers have been canvassing the area and reaching out to residents for any leads that could help locate him.

The teen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance or whether they believe foul play may be involved.

Officials are urging anyone who may have seen Desmond or knows of his whereabouts to come forward immediately. “We’re asking the community to help us bring this young man home safely,” a police spokesperson said. “Even the smallest piece of information could make a difference.”

The case has prompted growing concern among Detroit residents, as families and community members continue to share Desmond’s photo on social media in hopes of spreading awareness. Missing child cases often rely heavily on public assistance, and police say time is critical in situations involving minors.

Those with information are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tips can be shared anonymously.

As the search continues, Desmond’s family is pleading for his safe return, asking anyone who may have seen or heard from him to reach out. “He left home and never returned,” one family friend said. “We just want him back where he belongs.”