‘We Need the Public’s Help’ Family in Texas begs for answers after teen goes missing on Christmas Eve walk

A family in Texas is asking for the public’s help after 19 year old Camila Mendoza Olmos disappeared without a trace during a routine morning walk on Christmas Eve.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Camila was reportedly last seen just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, after leaving her home in northwest Bexar County on the outskirts of San Antonio. Her family says walking in the morning was something she normally did, which is why alarm bells went off when she did not return.

Camila is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms, and white shoes. Authorities believe she had her car keys with her and possibly her driver’s license.

Family members and friends spent Christmas Day searching the area around the home, hoping to find some sign of her. When that search turned up nothing, they contacted police and officially reported her missing.

Camila’s aunt, Nancy Olmos, shared an emotional message online, urging people to help spread the word. “Please help me and my family continue to share this,” she wrote. “We are still searching for my sweet angel, my niece, Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19 years old.”

Nancy added that Camila had recently been baptized and was deeply religious. “She loves God with all her heart, and we are desperately looking for her,” she wrote.

In a statement posted to Facebook, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, “Camila was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location.

“The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license. Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210 335 6000 or email [email protected].