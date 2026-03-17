A special education teacher in Spokane, Washington, has been arrested after she allegedly raped a 10-year-old student in her classroom on multiple occasions.

Mahayla Benavides faces charges of child rape and molestation following an investigation that began when the child disclosed the abuse, according to court documents viewed by KXLY. The student reportedly told investigators the abuse started around winter break and occurred “sometimes as much as five times per day.”

The alleged assaults often took place in a “time-out room” at Stevens Elementary School, though the child said Benavides would sometimes touch him sexually in the classroom while other children were present. According to the affidavit, Benavides instructed the boy not to tell anyone, “or else she would get in trouble and lose her job.”

Detectives first interviewed Benavides at her home in February, where she requested a lawyer and declined to answer questions. When police informed her they would be taking a buccal swab for DNA evidence, she reportedly asked for her cell phone and performed a “google search” for an attorney.

During the investigation, police collected evidence from her classroom, including a bean bag chair that tested positive for bodily fluid. The child also told investigators that Benavides would sometimes give him brownies and would take sexual videos of herself to show him at school.

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Police obtained Benavides’ phone and discovered explicit videos of her talking to the camera while undressing and pleasuring herself. In one video, she reportedly used the child’s name. Authorities also found videos appearing to show Benavides performing sexual acts with the child in the classroom.

Benavides was arrested on Thursday, March 12, and attended her first court hearing the following day. It remains unclear whether she has entered a plea or retained legal representation. The Spokane Police Department declined to comment to Us Weekly.

Sweetser Law Office, representing the child’s family, issued a statement on March 13: “Parents entrust schools with their children every day. That trust exists because families believe their children will be safe in the care of the adults responsible for them. Every child deserves that safety.”

Prosecutors described Benavides’ actions as “highly predatory” and noted she was able to “keep her actions hidden for a long period of time.” The investigation continues as authorities work to determine if there may be additional victims.

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