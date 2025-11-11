Ben Affleck Reportedly Wants Ana de Armas Back After Her Split From Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck is reportedly hoping to rekindle his romance with ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas, believing that she brought him “real happiness” during their time together. According to recent reports, the Gone Girl star has been feeling nostalgic about their relationship and is ready to reach out now that Ana is single again following her rumored breakup with Tom Cruise.

An insider told OK! Magazine, “Ben’s never really stopped thinking about Ana. He believes there’s unfinished business between them and that things ended too soon. Now that she’s single, he wants to see if the connection is still there.”

Affleck, who has been single for more than a year, is said to be struggling with loneliness and reflecting on his past relationships. “He’s been feeling pretty lonely lately,” another source shared. “He’s been single for over a year now, and not by design. He’s been reflecting on the relationships that brought him real happiness, and Ana comes to mind first.”

The actor and the Knives Out star dated for nearly a year after meeting on the set of their 2020 film Deep Water. Their relationship attracted intense media attention before ending in early 2021.

While Affleck reportedly feels there’s still a spark, not everyone in his inner circle agrees with his plan. “People close to him are rolling their eyes,” one insider said. “They’ve seen this before – Ben revisiting old flames instead of moving forward. He has a habit of idealizing the past and going after what’s out of reach.”

Despite the skepticism, sources say Affleck seems determined this time. “He plans to get in touch with her and see where things stand,” a friend revealed. “If she’s open to it, he’d love another shot – their chemistry was real, and he figures there’s no harm in seeing if it’s still there.”

Affleck, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was most recently linked to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, though the pair separated last year. De Armas has kept a lower profile since her split from Cruise, focusing on her film career and upcoming projects.

Whether the two former co-stars will reconnect remains uncertain, but those close to Affleck say his feelings for Ana have lingered longer than most of his past relationships. For now, it appears the actor is ready to test whether the spark that once brought them together still burns.