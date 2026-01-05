Former Georgia police officer indicted on child exploitation and bestiality charges

A Commerce woman who previously worked as a police officer in Athens-Clarke County has been federally indicted on multiple charges tied to allegations that she produced child sexual abuse material and obscene images involving animals.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Amber Nicole Ferguson, 34, was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 2 and arraigned two days later. The indictment includes charges of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material involving a child under the age of 12, and production of obscene material.

Federal prosecutors said the investigation began after family members of children who were allegedly exploited reported their concerns to the Commerce Police Department. Local officers then requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which joined the case in December 2024. As the investigation progressed, authorities said Ferguson turned herself in to the Jackson County Jail on January 15, 2025.

At the time the allegations surfaced, Ferguson was employed by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. She had joined the department in December 2023. Officials said she was placed on administrative leave during the early stages of the investigation and was later terminated on January 14, 2025, one day before she surrendered to authorities.

While investigators were initially focused on allegations involving child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said additional disturbing content was uncovered during the course of the inquiry.

“As the investigation continued, images involving horse and dog bestiality allegedly possessed by Ferguson were discovered as well,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in its statement. “The indictment alleges that Ferguson produced the bestiality images and child sex abuse material.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey condemned the alleged conduct in a strongly worded statement, emphasizing the gravity of the accusations given Ferguson’s former role in law enforcement.

“When the offender is someone who swore an oath to protect the public and uphold the law, it is an even deeper violation,” Hosey said. Federal officials noted that if Ferguson is convicted on the most serious charge of production or attempted production of child sexual abuse material, she faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at identifying, prosecuting, and preventing the sexual exploitation of children, particularly crimes involving online abuse and the production of illicit material.

Authorities stressed that the indictment represents allegations, and Ferguson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. Further proceedings in the case are expected in the coming months as prosecutors and defense attorneys prepare for trial.

