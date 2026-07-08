Kentucky Woman Accused of Beating Woman, Firing Gun After McDonald’s Breakfast Dispute

A Kentucky woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say an argument over a child being taken to McDonald’s for breakfast escalated into an assault and shooting.

Macey Jo May, 25, has been charged with fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. Mountain Top Media also reported that May has been charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened Sunday morning at a home on Combs Branch Road in Magoffin County, Kentucky. Officers with the Kentucky State Police were called to the residence after receiving reports of an assault and shots being fired.

Investigators were reportedly told that May became angry with another woman after the woman took a 5-year-old child to McDonald’s for breakfast. The relationship between May, the child and the woman involved in the dispute was not immediately clear.

According to authorities, the confrontation turned physical when May allegedly began hitting the woman on the side of the head. When another woman tried to step in and stop the attack, May allegedly struck her in the face as well.

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Neighbors who saw the fight reportedly tried to intervene and urged May to stop. Authorities said May responded by threatening them, saying she would “eat them one by one.”

The situation then escalated further, according to Mountain Top Media. May allegedly reached into her purse, pulled out a gun and fired two shots before the firearm jammed. One of the shots reportedly came close to hitting one of the neighbors who had witnessed the confrontation.

Kentucky State Police officers responded to the scene and arrested May. During an interview with investigators, May reportedly said she could not remember anything from that morning.

May was booked into the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville, Kentucky, where she remained in custody following her arrest.

Combs Branch Road is located in Magoffin County, in east-central Kentucky. The area is about 170 miles east of Louisville.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the argument or whether anyone required further medical treatment after the alleged assault. The case remains based on allegations, and May is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.