Where Is She? Police Ask for Help Finding Gympie Teen Missing Since November

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Gympie for nearly a month. Authorities say she was last seen on November 9, but her disappearance was not reported until December 3, prompting an urgent appeal as concerns grow for her well-being.

Officers released a photo and description of the teen in hopes that someone may recognise her or have information about where she has been since early November. Police noted that the delay in reporting, combined with her age and a medical condition, has heightened their worries. “Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age and medical condition,” authorities said.

The girl is described as about 160 centimetres tall, with a proportionate build, black curly hair and brown eyes. She is of Pacific Islander appearance. Police have not disclosed details about the medical condition, but stressed that it makes locating her quickly even more important.

Investigators have begun retracing her last known movements in the Gympie area while urging community members to stay alert for potential sightings. Missing persons cases involving teenagers often rely on information from the public, especially anyone who may have seen the girl around November 9 or in the weeks since.

Authorities emphasised that she may still be in the broader region and could be staying with friends, acquaintances or people who may not realise she has been reported missing. Police are also appealing directly to the girl, asking her to contact them or a trusted person to confirm she is safe.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Police hope that sharing her photo and description will help generate leads. Even small pieces of information, such as a possible sighting or details about who she may have been spending time with, could help guide investigators.

As the search continues, officers are asking anyone with information that could assist in locating her to come forward immediately. They stressed that all tips, no matter how minor they may seem, play an important role in bringing missing young people home safely.

Anyone who knows the girl’s whereabouts or who has seen her since November 9 is urged to contact the police as soon as possible.

READ NEXT