“I Made Her Come Down Here” ICE Shooting Victim’s Wife Breaks Down as Shocking Video Emerges

New surveillance footage has shed more light on the tragic shooting of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. What began as a tense standoff has now become a national flashpoint, especially after the release of video showing her blocking a road moments before being shot.

Ms Good, a mother of three, arrived at the scene with her wife, Rebecca. Just 20 seconds after they pulled up, Rebecca is seen getting out and appearing to film what was happening. Footage shows Ms Good moving their SUV into the street, apparently to block traffic, though other cars can still be seen passing.

Within minutes, several ICE agents swarm the vehicle, including Officer Jonathan Ross, who allegedly shouted at her to exit the SUV. As Ms Good reversed and then moved forward in the direction of officers, Ross fired three shots. The SUV then crashed into parked cars further down the block.

There is new video tonight in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Minneapolis mother, and it could provide the best look yet at what happened before she was shot and killed by an ICE officer, shortly after dropping her six-year-old off at school. pic.twitter.com/qS30hKxjxq — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 9, 2026

A video later shared on social media appears to show Rebecca trying to climb back into the car as agents surround it. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the officer’s actions, stating that Ms Good had “weaponised her vehicle” and had been “stalking and impeding their work” throughout the day by blocking agents in and shouting at them. Noem said the ICE officer “feared for his life” and responded with “defensive shots.”

In one of the more heartbreaking moments caught on video, Rebecca, visibly distraught, is heard crying, “I made her come down here, it’s my fault.” The couple had reportedly moved to Minneapolis last year with Ms Good’s six-year-old child and were believed to be part of an activist group resisting ICE operations, allegedly linked through the child’s charter school.

Some witnesses claim the couple were acting as legal observers at a protest when the shooting happened. One local mother told the New York Post, “She was doing the right thing.”